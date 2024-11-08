Nutanix (NTNX) Moves 5.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Nutanix NTNX shares soared 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $70.45. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 5.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Nutanix shares are benefiting from expanded strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services to develop cloud migration and to provide alternatives for users managing workloads on cloud and on premise environments.

This enterprise cloud platform services provider is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%. Revenues are expected to be $571.49 million, up 11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Nutanix, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on NTNX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Nutanix belongs to the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, C3.ai, Inc. AI, closed the last trading session 0.7% lower at $27.52. Over the past month, AI has returned 6.1%.

For C3.ai , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.16. This represents a change of -23.1% from what the company reported a year ago. C3.ai currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Zacks Investment Research

