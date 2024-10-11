Nutanix (NTNX) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nutanix (NTNX) ended the recent trading session at $64.61, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise cloud platform services provider had gained 6.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.6% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nutanix in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Nutanix is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.45%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $571.49 million, indicating a 11.83% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $2.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.87% and +14.24%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutanix should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.58% higher. At present, Nutanix boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Nutanix is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.03. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.58.

It is also worth noting that NTNX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.47. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.83 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Nutanix (NTNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.