Nutanix (NTNX) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Nutanix (NTNX) closed the most recent trading day at $81.42, moving -1.99% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.27%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.38%.

The the stock of enterprise cloud platform services provider has risen by 41.9% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 19.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.07%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nutanix in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 28, 2025. On that day, Nutanix is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.71%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $626.22 million, reflecting a 19.38% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.62 per share and a revenue of $2.51 billion, signifying shifts of +23.66% and +16.84%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutanix. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.66% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Nutanix is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Nutanix is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 51.33. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.63 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that NTNX has a PEG ratio of 2.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, finds itself in the bottom 46% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

