Nutanix (NTNX) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Nutanix (NTNX) closed the most recent trading day at $52.61, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

The enterprise cloud platform services provider's stock has climbed by 11.49% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.26%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nutanix in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.45, marking a 19.64% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $709.9 million, up 8.43% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.79 per share and a revenue of $2.84 billion, indicating changes of +10.49% and +11.89%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutanix. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. Nutanix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Nutanix is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.67. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.84.

Meanwhile, NTNX's PEG ratio is currently 2.27. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. NTNX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

