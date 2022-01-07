Nutanix (NTNX) Converts Class B Common Stock Into Class A

Nutanix NTNX recently announced converting all its outstanding Class B common shares into Class A, thereby eliminating the company’s dual-stock structure. The hybrid multi-cloud computing solutions provider revealed that Class B shares have automatically converted into Class A shares, effective on Jan 3, 2022, on a one-for-one basis.

Per the company, more than 67% of Class B shareholders approved the conversion. The move eliminates different voting rights of the two classes and now Class B stockholders will have the same voting powers, rights and qualifications, preferences, limitations and restrictions as Class A common stock.

As of Nov 30, 2021, Nutanix had outstanding Class A common stock of 214,714,323 shares and 2,272,877 shares of Class B common stock. The company expects the conversion will not have any material impact on its future operations.

Nutanix Price and EPS Surprise

Nutanix price-eps-surprise | Nutanix Quote

Strong Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Solutions Boosts Revenues

Nutanix is benefiting from the solid adoption of its hybrid cloud solutions and the expansion of its clientele. The pioneer in hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions, Nutanix, is expected to benefit from its HCI growth prospects in the long run. Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global HCI market is anticipated to reach $27.1 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 28.1% during the 2020-2025 period.

Strong adoption of its products and a high rate of customer satisfaction are expanding the customer base. At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the company’s clientele totaled 20,700, with the addition of 570 customers.

The company’s growing recurring revenues reflect customer loyalty to its solutions, which improves the visibility of the revenue growth trajectory. The first-quarter top line was primarily driven by growth in NTNX’s core HCI software and solid adoption of its new capabilities.

The company gained from the strong adoption of its hybrid cloud solutions on Amazon’s AMZN cloud platform, Amazon Web Services. It reported $378.5 million revenues in the first quarter, reflecting a year-over-year improvement of 21%.

Nutanix’s transition to software-only sales is anticipated to significantly boost the gross margin. The company’s non-GAAP gross margin increased 20 basis points year over year to 82.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Nutanix and Amazon both carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of NTNX and AMZN have rallied 0.6% and 3.4%, respectively, over the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector include Apple AAPL and Broadcom AVGO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $1.89 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved upward by four cents to $5.82 per share in the past 30 days.

Apple’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while meeting the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 22.3%. AAPL stock has rallied 31.6% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 8.1% to $8.15 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved upward by 6.5% to $33.03 per share over the past 30 days.

Broadcom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 1.4%. Shares of AVGO have rallied 44% in the trailing 12 months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.