Nutanix (NTNX) and Gitlab (GTLB) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan usually looks for stocks that have a strong Zacks Style Score for Growth and a weak Zacks Style Score for Value. This week he is looking at two tech stocks.

Nutanix NTNX a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has an A for Growth and a F for Value in the Zacks Style Scores. The company has been a perennial M&A target for other big tech players. Earnings will be reported on 11/25 so investors have some time to make a decision before the report.

Gitlab GTLB is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it has an A for Growth and an F for Value. This is another tech stock that Brian wants to put on your aggressive growth stock radar screen. The company carries an $8B market capitalization a lofty forward PE, but steady and strong growth. The company is projected to show revenue growth of 23% this year and 20% next year.

Just as in all of his Aggressive Growth Zacks Rank Buy videos, Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimates, growth projections and valuation before taking a look at the chart.

