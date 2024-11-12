News & Insights

Nutanix initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer

November 12, 2024 — 04:24 pm EST

Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Nutanix (NTNX) with an Outperform rating and $80 price target The firm says its bullish stance is predicated on the view that Nutanix is a beneficiary of the industry demand shift toward hyper-converged Infrastructure. The company has an opportunity to successfully displace key competitor VMware, which is facing customer resistance to its recent price hikes, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Opco thinks Nutanix can capitalize on demand for unstructured data for building and delivering artificial intelligence applications.

Stocks mentioned

NTNX

