Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Just Reported Third-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. Results overall were solid, with revenues arriving 3.0% better than analyst forecasts at US$345m. Higher revenues also resulted in substantially lower statutory losses which, at US$0.60 per share, were 3.0% smaller than the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:NTNX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Nutanix's 16 analysts is for revenues of US$1.52b in 2022, which would reflect a decent 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to decline, shrinking 20% from last year to US$3.39. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.49b and US$3.79 per share in losses. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a cut to loss per share in particular.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$39.71, perhaps suggesting that the analysts remain concerned about ongoing losses despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Nutanix at US$48.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$34.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Nutanix shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Nutanix's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Nutanix's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 11% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 18% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 449 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Nutanix is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also upgraded their revenue forecasts, although the latest estimates suggest that Nutanix will grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$39.71, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Nutanix analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Nutanix (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

