Nutanix Inc. Reports Strong Q1 Fiscal 2025 Results

November 26, 2024 — 10:56 pm EST

Nutanix Inc ( (NTNX) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nutanix Inc presented to its investors.

Nutanix Inc., a prominent player in the hybrid multicloud computing space, specializes in providing a unified platform for managing applications and data across diverse environments, simplifying operations and enabling businesses to focus on outcomes.

In its first quarter of fiscal 2025, Nutanix reported significant financial growth, highlighted by an 18% year-over-year increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and strong free cash flow. The company’s results were in line with its guided metrics, reflecting its strategic focus on driving innovation and strengthening its ecosystem.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a revenue increase of 16% to $591 million, compared to the previous year. Nutanix also achieved a GAAP operating income of $27.3 million, a significant improvement from a loss in the prior year, and a non-GAAP operating income of $118.2 million. The company maintained robust gross margins, with GAAP and non-GAAP margins at 86% and 87.5%, respectively. Additionally, Nutanix expanded its strategic partnership with AWS, enhancing its offerings and market reach.

Looking ahead, Nutanix remains focused on delivering sustainable, profitable growth. The company’s outlook for the second quarter includes a revenue target between $635 and $645 million, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 20% to 21%. For the full fiscal year, Nutanix anticipates revenues between $2.435 and $2.465 billion, continuing its trajectory of strategic expansion and innovation.

