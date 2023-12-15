Nutanix Inc - (NTNX) Price Target Increased by 15.88% to 52.09

The average one-year price target for Nutanix Inc - (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been revised to 52.09 / share. This is an increase of 15.88% from the prior estimate of 44.95 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.51% from the latest reported closing price of 46.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nutanix Inc -. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 6.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTNX is 0.29%, an increase of 18.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.50% to 211,436K shares. The put/call ratio of NTNX is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 16,957K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,669K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 37.44% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 12,029K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,920K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 10,304K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,656K shares, representing an increase of 15.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 56.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,305K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,402K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 27.36% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 6,573K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,580K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 29.24% over the last quarter.

Nutanix Background Information

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

