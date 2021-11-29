Nutanix Gets a New Street-High Price Target

The October quarter turned out to be a solid one for Nutanix (NTNX). Furthermore, where so many have stumbled in the current environment and have warned of the uncertainty which lies ahead, the cloud-based software company bucked the trend. The company broke with its own recent tradition of not providing an outlook, and Needham’s Jack Andrews applauded the company’s “improving consistency of execution.”

“For the first time in several quarters, management provided guidance for the full FY22, which indicates increasing visibility into overall business momentum and contract term lengths,” the 5-star analyst said. “Overall, we believe the company is now tracking ahead of their analyst day targets.”

In 1QFY22, the company’s revenue growth accelerated by 21% year-over-year (the largest growth rate in over 3 years) to $378.52 million, in the process beating the consensus estimate by $10.69 million. There was also the best growth rate for ACV (annual contract value) billings seen over the past 2.5 years too, as it increased by 33% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, there was a beat on the bottom-line as Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.22 came in ahead of the Street’s call - by $0.12.

The company’s F2Q outlook also beat expectations; Nutanix is looking for revenue between $400 to $410 million vs. the consensus call of $400.34 million, while the forecast for 2022 has revenue coming in between $1.615 and $1.630 billion. The Street had $1.6 billion.

While 2021 has been mired by supply chain issues, these appear to be less of a hindrance for Nutanix. This partly down to the flexible nature of the company’s product, which can operate on standard hardware, thereby providing customers with an array of options.

As such, Andrews believes the annual guidance provided “reflects confidence that hardware supply issues will not restrict NTNX from capitalizing on accelerated demand for their products.”

Accordingly, Andrews raised his price target from $64 to $71, noting that with the “greater visibility and increasing fundamental momentum,” there could be meaningful upside still from the revised target. Not that there isn’t anyway; the Street-high figure suggests shares will rise by 105% over the coming year. Needless to say, Andrews’ rating stays a Buy. (To watch Andrews’ track record, click here)

Most analysts agree; the stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 9 Buys vs. 2 Holds. The average target is a more modest $50.20 yet could still provide upside of ~43% in the year ahead. (See NTNX stock analysis on TipRanks)

