Nutanix Gains After Reporting Narrower Loss In Q4

September 01, 2023 — 11:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) shares are progressing more than 14 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter compared to the prior year, supported by increased revenues.

The quarterly loss was $13.29 million or $0.06 per share, compared to loss of $151.33 million or $0.67 per share in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $494.21 million from $385.54 million in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $35.44, up 13.95 percent from the previous close of $31.10 on a volume of 5,715,604.

