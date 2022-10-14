Nutanix explores sale after receiving takeover interest - WSJ

Add WSJ report details, background

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Cloud data-storage firm Nutanix Inc NTNX.O is exploring a sale after receiving takeover interest, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, rose nearly 15% in trading before the bell.

Nutanix is expected to target private equity and industry players, the report said, adding that it is far from certain there will be a deal.

Demand for cloud-computing firms surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as businesses raced to bolster digital offerings, but a sharp equities selloff and the economic reopening have hit their shares.

Shares of the company, which had a market value of $4.80 billion as of last close, have fallen nearly 34% this year. The stock has recovered somewhat since late August, when it reported positive earnings and gave upbeat forecasts.

