NUTANIX Earnings Preview: Recent $NTNX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NUTANIX ($NTNX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $654,330,275 and earnings of $0.48 per share.

NUTANIX Insider Trading Activity

NUTANIX insiders have traded $NTNX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJIV RAMASWAMI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 159,753 shares for an estimated $10,917,666 .

. RUKMINI SIVARAMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,420 shares for an estimated $2,235,906 .

. STEVEN J GOMO sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,801,470

DAVID SANGSTER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 11,950 shares for an estimated $714,968

VIRGINIA GAMBALE sold 6,060 shares for an estimated $392,278

NUTANIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 289 institutional investors add shares of NUTANIX stock to their portfolio, and 257 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NUTANIX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NTNX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTNX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

