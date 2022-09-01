Markets
Nutanix Climbs 30% After Reporting Narrower Net Loss In Q2

RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) are gaining more than 30 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported narrower loss for the second quarter.

The hybrid multi-cloud computing company's quarterly loss was $150.99 million or $0.67 per share, compared to loss of $358.18 million or $1.68 per share in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $22.54, up 30.28 percent from the previous close of $17.30 on a volume of 9,206,559.

