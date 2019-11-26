Nutanix Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NTNX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.07, changing hands as high as $35.00 per share. Nutanix Inc shares are currently trading up about 13.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTNX's low point in its 52 week range is $17.74 per share, with $54.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.69.

