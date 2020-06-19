Nutanix Adds Capabilities to Xi Frame, Boosts DaaS Offerings

Nutanix NTNX recently upgraded its Desktop as a Service (DaaS) solution — Xi Frame —with new capabilities, including enhanced onboarding for on-premises desktop workloads on Nutanix AHV, wider user profile management support, the ability to convert Windows Apps into Progressive Web Apps (PWA) and increased regional datacenter support to 69 regions across Microsoft MSFT Azure, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud Platform and Amazon’s AMZN AWS.



The drastic shift to remote working environments due to the coronavirus outbreak came as a major challenge to most companies globally. Nutanix’s solutions, such as Xi Frame, played a key role in helping this transition in many leading companies. Although companies are slowly reopening their office doors, they are still having to follow social-distancing norms, leading to a percentage of staff still working from home. Moreover, many companies are seeking to continue the remote working environment for their employees for a longer period of time. This long-term need to support remote working is expected to drive demand further for DaaS solutions.



Nutanix Xi Frame, based on AHV, enables enterprise clients to quickly provide secure access to 200 people working from home.

Nutanix Inc. Price and Consensus

Nutanix Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nutanix Inc. Quote

Notably, during fiscal third-quarter 2020, Xi Frame’s sound performance drove Nutanix’s end-user computing business, which took credit for 20% of new customer deals during the quarter.



Notably, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, various companies are taking extra steps to capitalize on the opportunity created by the growth in demand for better remote-working infrastructure, such as DaaS.



Nutanix recently launched FastTrack for VDI to enable channel partners to create a VDI environment in a few days.



Hewlett Packard also recently announced a series of initiatives, including a powerful VDI solution and flexible payment options for the VDI offerings, joining the bandwagon of tech giants that are making efforts to help businesses ease the transformation to an era of work from home.



Nutanix currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.