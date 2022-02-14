Markets
NS

NuStar To Sell Canadian Oil Terminal To EverWind For $60 Mln; Reaffirms FY22 Earnings Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NuStar Energy L.P. (NS), an independent liquids terminal and pipeline operator, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to sell its 7.8 million-barrel storage terminal in Nova Scotia, Canada, to EverWind Fuels, for $60 million. In additional, NuStar has reiterated its earnings guidance for the current fiscal.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the first half of 2022. Brad Barron, CEO of NuStar, commented: "This divestiture, at an attractive valuation in line with prior transactions, is yet another step in our strategic plan to continue optimizing our business, building our financial flexibility and strengthening our balance sheet."

NuStar now expects to spend $130 to $160 million on strategic capital and continues to expect to spend $35 to $45 million on reliability capital for the year, all of which will be funded by internally generated cash flows.

The Texas-headquartered NuStar has reiterated its guidance for the year 2022. Accordingly, it expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $700 - $750 million, whereas EBITDA from $660 million to $700 million.

For the current fiscal, the firm expects its net income to be $207 million to $225 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular