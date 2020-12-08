NuStar (NS) Closes the Sale of Texas City Terminals for $106M

NuStar Energy, L.P. NS recently concluded the divestment of its Texas City Terminals to Houston's BWC Terminals for $106 million. As part of this transaction, the partnership agreed to sell 80 tanks from its two Texas City terminals.

The company intends to use the sale proceeds to mitigate its debt obligations and self-finance its capital expenditures to execute its strategic actions. This will help it adapt to the prevalent conditions in the oil and gas industry. Even though the firm accepts this as a difficult decision, it expects the employees of its already sold facilities to access a fast-growing entity with a business model that is more operationally synergistic. This, in turn, will create ample opportunities of operational growth and also offer the extended staff a steady path of progress.

The terminal in Texas City has a storage capacity of worth 2.6 million barrels of blend stocks, chemicals, vacuum gas oil and refined petroleum products. Per president/CEO Brad Barron, despite being a valuable resource with notable activities and efficient laborers, the Texas City Terminal’s positioning and its unique configuration failed to synchronize with NuStar Energy’s strategies for other Gulf Coast assets. Therefore, the best way to expedite the development process of these facilities and NuStar Energy is by putting the company along with its assets under another organization’s control that can utilize the terminals’ petrochemical and petroleum capabilities.

Per BWC, which stores bulk liquids like hydrocarbons, chemicals and agricultural products, the Texas City units will be a natural fit to its assets.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, NuStar Energy is a midstream energy service provider. It is a master limited partnership (MLP) in the United States. The firm’s units have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has lost 8.5% compared with the 10.8% decline of its industry.

