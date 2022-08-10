NuStar Energy's Series C Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NuStar Energy LP's 9.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRC) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.25), with shares changing hands as low as $24.96 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.50% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NS.PRC was trading at a 0.32% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 4.12% in the "Energy" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for NS.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on NuStar Energy LP's 9.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :

In Wednesday trading, NuStar Energy LP's 9.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRC) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NS) are up about 5.8%.

