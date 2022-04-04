NuStar Energy's Series B Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of NuStar Energy LP's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRB) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9063), with shares changing hands as low as $21.14 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.95% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NS.PRB was trading at a 14.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.01% in the "Energy" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for NS.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on NuStar Energy LP's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :

In Monday trading, NuStar Energy LP's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRB) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NS) are off about 0.3%.

