NuStar Energy's Series A Preferred Units Crosses Above 11% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of NuStar Energy LP's 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRA) were yielding above the 11% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.125), with shares changing hands as low as $19.04 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 10.73% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NS.PRA was trading at a 22.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.24% in the "Energy" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for NS.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on NuStar Energy LP's 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :

In Friday trading, NuStar Energy LP's 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRA) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NS) are up about 2.1%.

