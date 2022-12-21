Markets
NS.PRA

NuStar Energy's Series A Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 11.5%

December 21, 2022 — 02:59 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NuStar Energy LP's 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRA) were yielding above the 11.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.5624), with shares changing hands as low as $22.27 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.18% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NS.PRA was trading at a 9.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.79% in the "Energy" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NS.PRA shares, versus NS:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for NS.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on NuStar Energy LP's 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :

NS.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, NuStar Energy LP's 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRA) is currently off about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NS) are up about 1.6%.

Also see:
 SGEN Stock Predictions
 Nike Next Earnings Date
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ESTX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NS.PRA
NS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.