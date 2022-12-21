NuStar Energy's Series A Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 11.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NuStar Energy LP's 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRA) were yielding above the 11.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.5624), with shares changing hands as low as $22.27 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.18% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NS.PRA was trading at a 9.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.79% in the "Energy" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of NS.PRA shares, versus NS:
Below is a dividend history chart for NS.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on NuStar Energy LP's 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :
In Wednesday trading, NuStar Energy LP's 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRA) is currently off about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NS) are up about 1.6%.
