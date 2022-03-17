NuStar Energy's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of NuStar Energy LP's 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7442), with shares changing hands as low as $23.13 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.00% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NS.PRA was trading at a 6.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.64% in the "Energy" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NS.PRA shares, versus NS:

Below is a dividend history chart for NS.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on NuStar Energy LP's 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :

In Thursday trading, NuStar Energy LP's 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRA) is currently up about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NS) are up about 2.2%.

