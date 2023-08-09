NuStar Energy Slips 4%

(RTTNews) - NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) shares are declining more than 4 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced the pricing of an offering of 13 million common units for approximately $199.6 million.

The offering is scheduled to close Friday, August 11, 2023 and the Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem outstanding Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Units and to pay related fees and expenses.

Currently, shares are at $15.84, down 4.36 percent from the previous close of $16.56 on a volume of 858,295.

