NuStar Energy Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units Ex-Dividend Reminder

November 28, 2022 — 01:37 pm EST

On 11/30/22, NuStar Energy LP's 9.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 12/15/22. As a percentage of NS.PRC's recent share price of $23.91, this dividend works out to approximately 2.35%, so look for shares of NS.PRC to trade 2.35% lower — all else being equal — when NS.PRC shares open for trading on 11/30/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.43%, which compares to an average yield of 8.95% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NS.PRC shares, versus NS:

Below is a dividend history chart for NS.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on NuStar Energy LP's 9.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :

In Monday trading, NuStar Energy LP's 9.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRC) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NS) are down about 0.9%.

