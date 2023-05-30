NuStar Energy Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 5/31/23, NuStar Energy LP's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6615, payable on 6/15/23. As a percentage of NS.PRB's recent share price of $23.55, this dividend works out to approximately 2.81%, so look for shares of NS.PRB to trade 2.81% lower — all else being equal — when NS.PRB shares open for trading on 5/31/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 11.18%, which compares to an average yield of 9.01% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NS.PRB shares, versus NS:
Below is a dividend history chart for NS.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.6615 on NuStar Energy LP's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :
In Tuesday trading, NuStar Energy LP's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRB) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NS) are down about 0.7%.
