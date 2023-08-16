NuStar Energy (NS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat

NuStar Energy NS reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per unit of 9 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents. The bottom line also underperformed the year-ago quarter’s level of 19 cents due to lower volumes.

NS’ revenues of $378.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $373 million. The impressive performance can be attributed to strong contributions from the Pipeline segment. The decline in product sales, however, caused the figure to drop about 12.1% year over year.

Operating profit totaled $102.9 million compared with $109.1 million in the corresponding period of 2022. This downside was due to poor contributions from the Storage and Fuels Marketing segments.

Segmental Updates

Pipeline: Quarterly throughput volumes totaled 1,708,282 barrels per day (Bbl/d), down 5.3% from the year-ago period’s level of 1,802,940 Bbl/d. Throughput volumes from crude oil pipelines reduced about 9% to 1,111,120 Bbl/d and the same from refined product pipelines increased to 597,162 Bbl/d from 582,182 Bbl/d in the prior-year quarter.

NuStar Energy's Permian Crude System throughput volumes totaled 508,000 Bbl/d, down slightly from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The segment’s revenues increased 3% year over year to $206.7 million. The figure beat our projection of $186.9 million.

The Pipeline unit recorded an operating profit of $107.8 million compared with $100.9 million in the prior-year period. The figure beat our estimate of $91.5 million.

Storage: Throughput volumes for the segment decreased to 391,495 Bbl/d from 446,057 Bbl/d in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues declined 11.8% year over year to $78.2 million due to lower throughput terminal and Storage terminal revenues. Throughput terminal revenues decreased from $30.9 million to $23.8 million. The figure also missed our projection of $24.4 billion. Operating profit totaled $21.2 million compared with $31.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat our projection of $16.6 million.

Fuels Marketing: Product sales decreased to $93.4 million from $140.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The figure missed our projection of $106.4 billion. The cost of goods also declined about 35.5% from $133.741 million registered a year ago. Operating earnings totaled $6.5 million compared with $6.6 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022. The figure missed our projection of $22.2 billion.

Cash Flow, Debt and Financial Position

Distributable cash flow available to limited partners totaled $36.6 million (providing 1.64x adjusted distribution coverage) for the reported quarter. A coverage ratio of more than 1 implies that NuStar Energy has generated enough cash to cover its distribution.

As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.8 million and a long-term debt of $3.3 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of 79.2%.

Guidance

NuStar Energy expects net income in the range of $252-$290 million for full-year 2023. It also anticipates adjusted EBITDA in the band of $700-$760 million for the same time frame.

The company plans to spend $125-$145 million in strategic capital in 2023. It also expects to spend around $25 million to expand its West Coast Renewable Fuels Network. NS intends to allocate between $35 million and $45 million for the Permian system’s development.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, NS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

