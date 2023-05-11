NuStar Energy (NS) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Outpace Estimates

NuStar Energy NS reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per unit of 24 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents. The impressive performance can be attributed to strong contributions from Pipeline and Storage segments.

The bottom line also outpaced the year-ago quarter’s level of 19 cents, owing to the outstanding performance of the Pipeline segment.

NS’ revenues of $393.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $374 million. The figure, however, decreased about 3.9% year over year.

Operating profit came in at $160 million compared with $58.4 million in the corresponding period of 2022. This upside was due to better contributions from Pipeline and Storage segments.

Segmental Updates

Pipeline: Quarterly throughput volumes totaled 1,920,904 barrels per day (Bbl/d), up 2.6% from the year-ago period’s level of 1,872,333 Bbl/d. Throughput volumes from crude oil pipelines rose about 1.2% to 1,309,085 Bbl/d. The same from refined product pipelines increased to 595,622 Bbl/d from 563,248 Bbl/d in the prior-year quarter.

NuStar Energy's Permian Crude System throughput volumes totaled 543,000 Bbl/d, up 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s number. As a result, the segment’s revenues also increased 13% year over year to $213.2 million.

The Pipeline unit recorded an operating profit of $119.8 million compared with $95.7 million in the prior-year period.

Storage: Throughput volumes for the segment increased to 502,717 Bbl/d from 482,526 Bbl/d in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues declined 8.3% year over year to $80.6 million due to lower storage terminal revenues (down from $87.9 million to $80.6 million). Throughput terminal revenues rose marginally from $26.4 million to $27.3 million. Operating profit came in at $22.7 million against the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $14.9 million.

Fuels Marketing:

Product sales decreased to $100 million from $133.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The cost of goods also declined about 26.1% from $93.2 million a year ago. Operating earnings totaled $6.6 million compared with $6.5 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

Cash Flow, Debt and Financial Position

Distributable cash flow available to limited partners was $100 million (providing 2.27X distribution coverage) for the reported quarter. A coverage ratio of more than 1 implies that NuStar Energy has generated enough cash to cover its distribution.

As of Mar 31, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $5.2 million and a long-term debt of $3.1 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of 77%.

Guidance

NuStar Energy expects net income in the range of $257-$295 million for full-year 2023. It also anticipates adjusted EBITDA in the band of $700-$760 million for the same time frame.

The company plans to spend $130-$150 million in strategic capital in 2023. It also expects to spend around $25 million to expand its West Coast Renewable Fuels Network. NS intends to allocate between $45 million and $60 million for the Permian system’s development.

