NuStar Energy (NS) Declares $0.40 Dividend

NuStar Energy said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 will receive the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $16.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.02%, the lowest has been 8.06%, and the highest has been 33.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.96 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.94. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.27% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for NuStar Energy is $18.36. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.27% from its latest reported closing price of $16.50.

The projected annual revenue for NuStar Energy is $1,928MM, an increase of 15.40%. The projected annual EPS is $1.34, an increase of 263.26%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in NuStar Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.56%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NS is 0.4167%, a decrease of 1.7837%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 105,889K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 19,326,805 shares representing 17.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,144,033 shares, representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NS by 9.11% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 14,858,627 shares representing 13.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,590,113 shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NS by 3.30% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 14,208,464 shares representing 12.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,564,666 shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NS by 9.55% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 14,168,026 shares representing 12.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,088,025 shares, representing an increase of 7.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NS by 6.69% over the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 5,599,707 shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,699,707 shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NS by 0.43% over the last quarter.

Nustar Energy L P Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 73 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership's combined system has approximately 72 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.