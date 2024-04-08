NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) closed at $22.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.87% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of NuStar Energy L.P. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.24, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $368.51 million, showing a 6.44% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.5 billion, which would represent changes of +19.57% and -8.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for NuStar Energy L.P. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher. As of now, NuStar Energy L.P. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, NuStar Energy L.P. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.72. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.2.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, finds itself in the bottom 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

