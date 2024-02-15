NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) reported revenue of $451.69 million, up 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +24.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $362.28 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26, the EPS surprise was +42.31%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NuStar Energy L.P. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Pipelines - Throughput : 1,917,775 BBL/D compared to the 2,059,477 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,917,775 BBL/D compared to the 2,059,477 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts. Storage - Throughput : 489,206 BBL/D compared to the 553,054.6 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 489,206 BBL/D compared to the 553,054.6 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts. Pipeline - Refined products and ammonia pipelines throughput : 617,909 BBL/D versus 621,273.1 BBL/D estimated by two analysts on average.

: 617,909 BBL/D versus 621,273.1 BBL/D estimated by two analysts on average. Pipeline - Crude oil pipelines throughput : 1,299,866 BBL/D compared to the 1,438,204 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,299,866 BBL/D compared to the 1,438,204 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Storage- Storage terminal revenues : $54.06 million versus $50.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $54.06 million versus $50.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Storage- Total revenues : $85.53 million compared to the $72.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.

: $85.53 million compared to the $72.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year. Revenues- Pipeline- Throughput and other revenues : $228.62 million compared to the $212.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.

: $228.62 million compared to the $212.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year. Revenues- Storage- Throughput terminal revenues : $31.47 million compared to the $22.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $31.47 million compared to the $22.47 million average estimate based on two analysts. Segment operating income- Storage : $26.28 million compared to the $31.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $26.28 million compared to the $31.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. Segment operating income- Pipeline : $129.57 million compared to the $135.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $129.57 million compared to the $135.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. Segment operating income- Fuels Marketing: $11.69 million versus $22.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. have returned +23.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

