Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.65, the dividend yield is 10.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NS was $15.65, representing a -24.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.73 and a 65.26% increase over the 52 week low of $9.47.

NS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.11. Zacks Investment Research reports NS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 110.09%, compared to an industry average of -10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ns Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NS as a top-10 holding:

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMZA with an decrease of -12.16% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NS at 9.53%.

