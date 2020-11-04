Dividends
Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.99, the dividend yield is 16.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NS was $9.99, representing a -66.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.49 and a 100.6% increase over the 52 week low of $4.98.

NS is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). NS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

