Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NS was $16.88, representing a -42.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.36 and a 238.96% increase over the 52 week low of $4.98.

NS is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). NS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.44. Zacks Investment Research reports NS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -172.92%, compared to an industry average of -8.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NS as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMZA with an increase of 39.44% over the last 100 days. MLPA has the highest percent weighting of NS at 5.55%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.