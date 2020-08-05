Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -33.33% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.72, the dividend yield is 10.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NS was $14.72, representing a -51.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.06 and a 195.58% increase over the 52 week low of $4.98.

NS is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP). NS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.07. Zacks Investment Research reports NS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -44.4%, compared to an industry average of -11.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NS as a top-10 holding:

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMLP with an increase of 27.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NS at 4.63%.

