NUSI Offers Different Take on Options-Based Investing

A growing number of exchange traded funds track options-based strategies, and many of these funds employ similar methodologies.

One such fund that harnesses the potential for both income and downside protection is the Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEArca: NUSI).

NUSI is one of a growing number of ETFs that use options in their strategies.

"Since the beginning of February 2020, 84 [alternative ETFs] have opened, more than doubling the total to 146,” reports Lewis Braham for Barron's. “By far the biggest trend in alternative ETFs is the use of options: Of the 84 newest alt ETFs, 80 are in a new Morningstar category called Options Trading.”

Most of those funds are “buffered” or defined outcome funds, which are designed to provide the return of some reference index up to a predetermined cap, while also protecting against losses beyond a certain threshold. But that isn't how NUSI works.

Instead, the actively managed NUSI is an income-generating play on the widely followed Nasdaq-100 Index (ticker: NDX), a benchmark of the 100 largest, highest volume U.S companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange..

NUSI employs two well-known options strategies: selling covered calls and buying protective puts. That's also known as an options collar.

A covered call, also known as “buy-write,” is an options transaction in which an investor sells options contracts equivalent to the amount of the underlying security that they own. For example, an investor looking to generate income from a 500-share position in company XYZ could sell up to five calls, because each options contract represents 100 shares of the underlying security.

In addition, NUSI seeks to provide downside protection using protective puts. This options strategy involves purchasing long puts on an underlying asset in which the investor holds a long position – in this case, NDX.

This is a frequently used strategy by professional traders who want to hold long positions in a particular asset, while seeking to mitigate against possible downside in that security.

This article was prepared as part of Nationwide’s paid sponsorship of ETF Trends.

