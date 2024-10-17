NuScale Power's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SMR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for NuScale Power. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 14% leaning bullish and 57% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $81,016, and 12 are calls, amounting to $584,935.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $21.0 for NuScale Power, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NuScale Power's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NuScale Power's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $21.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NuScale Power Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.6 $7.0 $7.2 $12.50 $144.0K 28.7K 259 SMR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $3.6 $3.3 $3.45 $15.00 $103.5K 2.2K 344 SMR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $1.4 $1.35 $1.35 $20.00 $51.5K 553 2.6K SMR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $4.5 $4.1 $4.3 $15.00 $43.0K 0 300 SMR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $11.0 $9.0 $10.0 $10.00 $40.0K 278 10

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corp is engaged in the development of a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NuScale Power, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of NuScale Power Currently trading with a volume of 13,189,141, the SMR's price is up by 0.57%, now at $19.18. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days. Expert Opinions on NuScale Power

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $18.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Craig-Hallum downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $16. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Craig-Hallum continues to hold a Buy rating for NuScale Power, targeting a price of $21.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for NuScale Power with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.