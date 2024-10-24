NuScale Power's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SMR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for NuScale Power. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 37% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $60,350, and 7 calls, totaling $567,520.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $29.0 for NuScale Power over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NuScale Power options trades today is 2295.5 with a total volume of 3,091.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NuScale Power's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $29.0 over the last 30 days.

NuScale Power 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.5 $4.2 $4.25 $22.00 $212.5K 1 500 SMR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $4.5 $4.0 $4.25 $22.00 $148.7K 1 850 SMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.4 $1.25 $1.3 $20.00 $96.0K 11.1K 1.0K SMR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $12.2 $11.9 $12.07 $29.00 $60.3K 0 113 SMR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $7.4 $7.2 $7.4 $15.00 $29.6K 1.7K 40

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corp is engaged in the development of a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

Current Position of NuScale Power Currently trading with a volume of 10,201,983, the SMR's price is up by 7.05%, now at $18.54. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days. Expert Opinions on NuScale Power

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $18.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Craig-Hallum lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $16. * An analyst from Craig-Hallum persists with their Buy rating on NuScale Power, maintaining a target price of $21.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NuScale Power options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.