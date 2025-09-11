NuScale Power vs. Nano Nuclear: Which Nuclear Stock Has an Edge Now?

NuScale Power SMR and Nano Nuclear Energy NNE are major players in the small modular reactor (SMR) and microreactor market, aiming to deliver next-gen clean nuclear energy solutions. While NuScale Power works on developing SMRs for large-scale energy projects, Nano Nuclear is developing microreactors that aim to provide clean, portable and scalable nuclear power.



Per Fortune Business Insight report, the global SMR market was valued at $5.81 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $8.37 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.98% from 2025 to 2032. Both Nuscale Power and Nano Nuclear Energy are likely to gain from the massive growth opportunity as their technologies are poised to play a key role in meeting the rising global demand for safe, reliable and clean nuclear energy.



So, SMR or NNE — Which of these nuclear stocks has the greater upside potential? Let’s find out.

The Case for SMR Stock

NuScale Power is benefiting from the advancements in SMR technology. The company’s expanding partner base, which includes tech giants and financial institutions, positions the company as a key player in the future of sustainable, carbon-free energy.



The company’s expanding SMR portfolio has been a key catalyst. The company made significant strides in the manufacturing and commercialization of its SMR technology, including progress with key partners such as Doosan Interability and ENTRA1 Energy, which further solidified its position in the market.



NuScale Power recently announced its support for ENTRA1 Energy’s historic agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority. This deal will deploy up to 6 gigawatts of its NRC-approved SMR technology, making it the largest SMR program in U.S. history. This initiative aims to deliver carbon-free, baseload electricity to meet the growing demand from key sectors, including AI, data centers and semiconductor manufacturing.

The Case for NNE Stock

Nano Nuclear Energy is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for clean, reliable and zero-emission energy solutions, particularly in the advanced nuclear sector.



Building on this momentum, NNE recently announced a 10-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with Idaho National Laboratory (“INL”) to advance its microreactor technologies, including the KRONOS MMR and LOKI MMR systems. This collaboration will use INL’s expertise in reactor design, materials testing, regulatory support, and commercialization to speed up the development, licensing, and deployment of NNE’s clean, modular nuclear energy solutions.



NNE is also advancing KRONOS licensing in both the United States and Canada, with collaborations like the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign project and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, positioning it as a leader in the North American microreactor market.

Price Performance and Valuation of SMR and NNE

In the year-to-date period, NuScale Power and NNE’s shares have appreciated 91.4% and 26.3%, respectively. NuScale Power benefits from advancements in SMR technology and its growing partnerships with tech giants and financial institutions.



Despite an expanding portfolio and clientele, Nano Nuclear is facing a pre-revenue phase as it concentrates on advancing research and development for its microreactors. This suggests that near-term revenue prospects remain limited. Moreover, similar to other nuclear startups, the company faces lengthy regulatory approval processes and significant development expenses before reaching commercial deployment.

SMR and NNE Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation-wise, SMR and NNE shares are currently overvalued as suggested by a Value Score of F and C, respectively.



In terms of trailing 12-month Price/Book, SMR shares are trading at 19.58X, higher than NNE’s 5.77X.

SMR and NNE Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Do Earnings Estimates Compare for SMR & NNE?

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pegged at 46 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. NuScale Power reported earnings of 42 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

NuScale Power Corporation Price and Consensus

NuScale Power Corporation price-consensus-chart | NuScale Power Corporation Quote

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pegged at $1.20 per share, which has decreased 8 cents over the past 30 days. Nano Nuclear Energy reported a loss of 39 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. Quote

Conclusion

While NuScale Power is ahead in commercialization, Nano Nuclear Energy’s focus on microreactors and strong research partnerships positions it for greater long-term upside. With its innovative approach and strategic collaborations, NNE appears better placed to capture emerging opportunities in the advanced nuclear sector.



Despite innovations and collaborations, NuScale Power faces challenges in the highly competitive energy market, which includes the growing presence of renewable energy sources and regulatory hurdles. These factors could affect NuScale Power’s market positioning, despite its technological edge.



Currently, Nano Nuclear Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), making the stock a stronger pick than NuScale Power, which has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.