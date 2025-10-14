NuScale Power vs. GE Vernova: Which Nuclear Energy Stock Has an Edge?

NuScale Power SMR and GE Vernova GEV are major players in the nuclear energy industry. While NuScale Power works on developing small modular reactors (SMRs) for large-scale energy projects, GE Vernova is expanding its footprint in the nuclear energy market through its GE Hitachi partnership. It is developing the BWRX-300 small modular reactor design, enhancing its nuclear fuel services and providing services to existing nuclear plants.



Per Fortune Business Insight report, the global SMR market was valued at $5.81 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $8.37 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.98% from 2025 to 2032. Both NuScale Power and GE Vernova are likely to gain from the massive growth opportunity as their technologies are poised to play a key role in meeting the rising global demand for safe, reliable, and clean nuclear energy.



So, SMR or GEV — Which of these nuclear energy stocks has the greater upside potential? Let’s find out.

The Case for SMR Stock

NuScale Power is rapidly expanding its portfolio as a global leader in small SMR technology. The company has positioned itself as the only SMR technology approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (“NRC”).



Building on this momentum, in the second quarter of 2025, the company received its second NRC approval for its 77-megawatt design, which strengthened its competitive position and increased customer interest in the SMR space.



The company’s expanding partner base, which includes tech giants and financial institutions, positions the company as a key player in the future of sustainable, carbon-free energy.



In September, NuScale Power announced its support for ENTRA1 Energy’s historic agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority. This deal will deploy up to 6 gigawatts of its NRC-approved SMR technology, making it the largest SMR program in U.S. history. This initiative aims to deliver carbon-free, baseload electricity to meet the growing demand from key sectors, including AI, data centers, and semiconductor manufacturing.

The Case for GEV Stock

GE Vernova is expanding its footprint in the nuclear energy industry through its development of 300-megawatt small modular reactors.



In September, GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GVH) and Samsung C&T announced a partnership to promote the use of the BWRX-300 SMR in global markets outside North America. This includes the possible installation of five units in Sweden. The collaboration will focus on developing supply chains and identifying project delivery solutions for GVH’s SMR technology.



Additionally, the NRC has formally accepted the Tennessee Valley Authority's (TVA) application to construct an SMR at the Clinch River site, marking the start of the formal process. GE Vernova anticipates more customer announcements regarding its SMR technology in the second half of 2025.

Price Performance and Valuation of SMR and GEV

In the year-to-date period, NuScale Power and GE Vernova shares have surged 151.1% and 97.1%, respectively. NuScale Power benefits from advancements in SMR technology and its growing partnerships with tech giants and financial institutions.



Despite an expanding portfolio, GE Vernova is facing challenges in its Wind segment, including losses due to increased service costs for onshore wind and tariffs impacting offshore wind, as well as declining nuclear revenue due to timing issues with fuel servicing and new small modular reactor projects.

SMR and GEV Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation-wise, SMR and GEV shares are currently overvalued as suggested by a Value Score of F.

In terms of trailing 12-month Price/Sales, SMR shares are trading at 93.71X, higher than GEV’s 4.37X.

SMR and GEV Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Do Earnings Estimates Compare for SMR & GEV?

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pegged at 46 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. NuScale Power reported earnings of 42 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

NuScale Power Corporation Price and Consensus

NuScale Power Corporation price-consensus-chart | NuScale Power Corporation Quote

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GE Vernova earnings is pegged at $7.67 per share, which has decreased 2.04% over the past 30 days. This indicates a year-over-year increase of 37.46%.

GE Vernova Inc. Price and Consensus

GE Vernova Inc. price-consensus-chart | GE Vernova Inc. Quote

Conclusion

While both NuScale Power and GE Vernova stand to benefit from the booming nuclear energy market, NuScale Power’s advancements in SMR technology, along with its growing partnerships with tech giants and financial institutions, position it as a key player in the future of sustainable, carbon-free energy.



However, GE Vernova is suffering from tariff-related uncertainties. It estimates tariffs to cost between $300 million and $400 million in 2025, negatively impacting EBITDA margins by approximately 1 percentage point. Offshore Wind is particularly affected by these tariffs.



Currently, NuScale Power carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), making the stock a stronger pick than GE Vernova, which has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.