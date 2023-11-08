NuScale Power, UAMPS agree to terminate nuclear project

Adds shares, background in paragraphs 2-4

Nov 8 (Reuters) - NuScale Power SMR.N said on Wednesday it has mutually agreed with Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) to terminate the Carbon Free Power nuclear project.

NuScale's shares fell 12% in extended trading.

The company said it appears unlikely the project will have enough subscription to continue toward deployment.

NuScale had previously said the six-reactor, 462 megawatt Carbon Free Power Project will be fully running in 2030.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.