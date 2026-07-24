NuScale Power Targets Nuclear Growth and Rising Power Demand

NuScale Power Corporation SMR sits at the center of rising interest in dependable, around-the-clock electricity. Its small modular reactor technology targets utility-scale power, industrial users and other customers with heavy electricity needs.

The opportunity is large, but still early. NuScale’s path depends on converting development programs into funded projects, customer commitments and executable construction plans.

NuScale’s TVA Program Could Redefine Its Scale

The Tennessee Valley Authority and ENTRA1 Energy program is the biggest U.S. opportunity in NuScale’s pipeline. The plan covers up to 6 gigawatts of new nuclear capacity using NuScale Power Modules across multiple plants.

That scale matters because it could move NuScale from engineering and licensing work toward a broader commercial model. A finalized power-purchase agreement could lead to site-specific licensing, engineering services and a future equipment supply contract.

The program also could have effects beyond NuScale’s own revenue base. A large deployment schedule may encourage suppliers to expand capacity, support long-lead planning and make later projects easier to repeat.

Constellation Energy Corporation CEG provides a useful industry reference point because investors are already focused on companies tied to reliable nuclear generation. Cameco Corporation CCJ offers another point of comparison, as uranium and fuel-cycle readiness become more important to nuclear expansion.

SMR’s Romania Project Builds an International Path

NuScale’s RoPower work in Romania gives the company a visible international development track. The planned plant in Doice??ti is expected to use six NuScale Power Modules at a former coal plant site.

The project is also important because it shows how NuScale can generate service revenue before reactor equipment is delivered. Earlier RoPower licensing and engineering work supported revenues in 2024 and 2025, even though the larger equipment opportunity remains tied to later milestones.

NuScale’s role is tied to reactor technology, design assistance and licensing support through Fluor’s work on the project. If financing is secured for the next phase, Romania could become a European reference point for future deployments.

Image Source: NuScale Power Corporation

NuScale’s Supply Chain Readiness Gains Importance

NuScale is preparing for commercialization by focusing on fuel, manufacturing capacity and critical components. The company has expanded its supply chain partnership with Framatome across the United States and Europe to support fuel delivery.

Manufacturing readiness is also advancing through Doosan Enerbility, which has been producing key NuScale Power Module components. These steps matter because first-of-a-kind nuclear projects can be slowed by supplier bottlenecks and long-lead equipment needs.

NuScale ended the first quarter of 2026 with $1 billion in liquidity and capital resources. That balance-sheet position gives the company flexibility to support supplier commitments, design work and commercialization activities before larger project payments arrive.

SMR’s Nuclear Trend Still Faces Funding Friction

The demand narrative around small modular reactors is favorable, but deployment remains the harder test. Large nuclear developments require financing, customer commitments, site-specific licensing and coordinated construction planning.

NuScale’s own results show the uneven path. First-quarter 2026 revenues fell to $565,000 from $13.4 million a year earlier, mainly because prior RoPower licensing and engineering activity did not recur.

Cash usage and dilution remain investor concerns. NuScale sold 3.2 million Class A shares through its at-the-market program in the first quarter of 2026, generating $37.9 million in gross proceeds after a larger equity raise in 2025.

NuScale’s Scores Temper the Emerging-Trend Story

NuScale’s long-term positioning in nuclear power remains notable, but the stock’s near-term profile is less favorable. The company is still working to turn development programs into recurring service revenues, equipment orders and future module deliveries. Reflecting these execution and commercialization challenges, NuScale shares are down 82.9% over the past year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SMR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). That rank warns that participation in a promising industry theme does not, by itself, make the stock attractive for the next one to three months.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Style Scores send a mixed message. SMR has a Momentum Score of B, but its Value Score of F, Growth Score of F and VGM Score of F point to weaker characteristics across valuation, growth and the combined style framework.

For investors, the distinction is important. NuScale may benefit from the broader push for reliable nuclear power, but present financial quality, project timing and estimate trends still argue for caution.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.