Is NuScale Power Stock's Big Price Drop an Opportunity to Buy?

Key Points

Samsung C&T Corp. added 2,578,702 shares of NuScale Power, boosting the position by $83,551,989 quarter-over-quarter.

The transaction represents a 55% increase relative to 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade stake: 5,185,804 shares valued at $186,688,944.

NuScale Power now accounts for 100% of Samsung C&T’s 13F reportable portfolio, making it the fund's 1st-largest holding

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 14, 2025, Samsung C&T Corp increased its holdings in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) by 2,578,702 shares during the third quarter. The position’s value rose by approximately $83.55 million, lifting the total stake to 5,185,804 shares worth $186.69 million at quarter-end. The fund reported only one U.S. equity position after the transaction.

What else to know

Fund executed a buy, taking NuScale Power to 100% of 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: SMR: $186.69 million (100% of AUM).

As of November 13, 2025, shares were priced at $23.15, down 7.33% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 19.9 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $6.90 billion Revenue (TTM) $63.90 million Net Income (TTM) $-379.94 million Price (as of market close 2025-11-13) $23.15

Company Snapshot

NuScale Power develops and sells modular light-water reactor nuclear power plants, including the NuScale Power Module and VOYGR series, for electricity generation and industrial applications.

Generates revenue through the design, sale, and deployment of advanced nuclear reactor systems tailored for scalable energy solutions.

Targets utilities, industrial clients, and governments seeking reliable, carbon-free energy and process heat.

NuScale Power develops and sells modular nuclear reactor technology that can provide scalable energy solutions for utilities and industrial applications.

Foolish take

2025 has been a wild ride for investors in NuScale Power. The nuclear energy stock shot through the roof in recent months, surging 200% in the year through mid-October. With President Donald Trump's policies backing the U.S. nuclear energy industry and the U.S. Army recently announcing a next-generation nuclear power program called the Janus program, investors bet big on NuScale Power stock.

Small modular reactors (SMRs) -- the kind that NuScale Power is developing -- are smaller, faster to construct, and can be installed in remote locations that are otherwise not feasible for traditional nuclear reactors. Moreover, NuScale Power is the only nuclear company in the U.S. to have received approvals for its SMR designs from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

However, with the nuclear energy stock giving up a significant portion of its gains in recent weeks, institutional investors like Samsung C&T spotted an opportunity to buy shares to capitalize on the nuclear energy boom, driven by surging demand for clean and uninterrupted power from energy-intensive industries like artificial intelligence data centers and semiconductor manufacturing.

NuScale Power's exclusive commercialization partner, ENTRA1 Energy, is also securing big contracts, all of which reflect the growth potential for NuScale Power. Just remember that NuScale Power has yet to bring its SMR technology to market and generate revenue from it, so the stock could remain volatile.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: U.S. equity holdings that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC using Form 13F.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or financial institution.

Quarter-over-quarter: A comparison of financial or operational results from one fiscal quarter to the next.

Stake: The ownership interest or amount of shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Buy (executed a buy): The act of purchasing additional securities or increasing an investment position.

Modular light water reactor: A type of nuclear reactor designed in smaller, factory-built units using ordinary water as coolant and moderator.

VOYGR series: NuScale Power’s branded line of modular nuclear power plant systems for scalable energy generation.

Process heat: Heat produced by industrial processes, often used for manufacturing, chemical production, or other non-electric applications.

Scalable energy solutions: Energy systems designed to be easily increased or decreased in size or capacity to meet demand.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



