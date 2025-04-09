Is NuScale Power Stock a Millionaire Maker?

As artificial intelligence use cases grow, the demand for energy from data centers is set to skyrocket. This ever-increasing need for power opens doors for innovative energy solutions, and nuclear energy is rapidly coming back in favor, backed by nations eager to embrace it.

Enter NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), an innovator in advanced small modular reactors that could revolutionize how nuclear energy is distributed. These compact reactors promise efficient deployment and could help reduce the cost of deploying nuclear power. Could investing in NuScale be your ticket to millionaire status? Let's explore the company and its opportunity to find out.

NuScale's nuclear innovation

Small modular reactors (SMRs) are cutting-edge technology that could change nuclear power generation as we know it. Founded in 2007, NuScale designs compact SMRs that could provide a scalable, efficient, and safer alternative to traditional nuclear plants.

Its NuScale Power Module is the first SMR to receive a standard design approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), giving NuScale a critical first-mover advantage over peers. The NRC has approved its 50 megawatt-electric (MWe) design, and NuScale is looking to upsize that reactor to 77 MWe and expects this larger version to receive approval sometime this year. Up to 12 modules can be assembled per plant, providing up to 924 MWe in energy.

NuScale has significant backing from Fluor, a construction company that provides services across industries, including energy. Since 2011, Fluor has invested over $600 million in NuScale to support its development and has been instrumental in helping NuScale bring its VOYGR power plant to the market.

What's next for NuScale Power

NuScale is looking to build its plants efficiently and is targeting existing coal plants, which could save up to 15% to 35% on construction costs. With Fluor's help, NuScale is developing a small modular reactor power station at a former coal plant in Doicești, Romania. This project is known as the VOYGR-6 SMR power plant and will consist of six NuScale Power Modules and generate 462 megawatts of electricity.

The project is backed by public and private funding, including contributions from the United States, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The U.S. Export-Import Bank has committed up to $99 million for initial work, with additional funding of up to $4 billion being considered for the project's deployment.

Investors should consider the following

NuScale's technology is exciting, but investors shouldn't ignore the risks of buying the stock. For one, the company continues to rack up losses as it works to get its technology approved and build its facilities. Over the last 12 months, NuScale has lost $137 million against $37 million in revenue. In the fourth quarter, the company bolstered its balance sheet with $446.7 million in cash -- providing it with a runway for the next few years.

Second, it will take several years before NuScale achieves widespread commercial operations. The target date for opening its Romanian plant is 2029, and four years is a long time when things could go wrong. Any cancellations (such as with its UAMPS project a couple of years ago), delays, or a lack of customer interest would be detrimental for the stock.

Is NuScale Power a millionaire-maker stock?

NuScale Power has long-term potential and could be a key player in helping countries deploy nuclear power on a large scale. Over the past few years, 31 countries have signed a Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy by 2050. If NuScale's products work well and prove cheaper and more efficient, it could grow tremendously.

NuScale certainly has millionaire-maker potential once it gains footing, but it remains highly speculative at this point, leaving it best suited for aggressive investors. Even so, those wishing to own the stock should maintain a small position as part of a more extensive, diverse portfolio and build up that position over time as NuScale reaches key milestones and works toward commercial operations at scale.

