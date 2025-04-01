Is NuScale Power Stock a Millionaire Maker?

Shares of NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) have risen 350% over the past year. That's an impressive stock advance for a company that loses money and is likely to keep losing money for at least several more years. Growth like that is likely to have minted a few millionaires if they bought in early and invested enough.

But smart investing is more about looking toward potential future growth rather than betting on past performance. Investors now shouldn't be betting on today's performance when they buy NuScale Power, they are betting on the future of nuclear power. And if the future is as bright as seems possible today, NuScale Power has real potential to help make more millionaires in the years to come.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

What does NuScale Power do?

NuScale Power is working toward being the first to market with a small-scale modular nuclear reactor. It is a pretty exciting advance in the nuclear power sector, which has historically only produced very large reactors. Large-scale nuclear power plants have advantages, but they also come with a host of negatives -- most notably, cost, construction time, and accident risk.

Small modular reactors, or SMRs, address all three issues. Because they are smaller and built in a factory setting, SMRs are cheaper to build and can be built quickly. The economies of scale and construction efficiencies that can be created with SMRs are virtually unattainable in the one-off construction projects that produce large-scale nuclear reactors. As for safety, SMRs are, again, smaller and thus less risky. But they also make use of the most modern safety protocols. They are an elegant solution.

There's one more benefit, however, that can't be overlooked. SMRs are also more easy to locate. Their small size means they can operate closer to population centers. And they can actually be placed directly next to a facility, such as an AI data center, that needs the power. Assuming NuScale Power can successfully deploy its SMRs, there is great potential here.

NuScale Power has a head start

One of the big reasons to like NuScale Power is that it appears to be much further along in the process of building a commercial SMR than any other company. This first-mover advantage could make it the go-to source for SMRs even as competitors attempt to get their own reactors on the market.

The big story here, however, is going to come to a head at the end of 2025. That's when the final green light for a nuclear power installation in Romania is expected. Assuming that power plant moves forward, it will be the first customer for NuScale Power's technology.

The plant, to be operated by RoPower, will consist of six NuScale Power reactors chained together. This is a very big deal for a company that hasn't yet produced a single commercial reactor. It will represent a massive turning point for the business and put its entire business model to the test.

A lot of good news is priced in already

That said, this single deal isn't the end of the game. It is just the beginning. In fact, NuScale Power is already preparing for sales beyond this one. It has placed enough orders for parts that require long lead times to build 12 of its SMRs. Management claims that this decision is justified by the positive conversations it is having with potential customers.

There's just one small problem with all of the good news here -- it is already well-reflected in the massive stock price advance. Even if the Romanian power plant gets approved, it probably won't be up and running until the end of the decade. That suggests that NuScale Power will continue to be a money-losing nuclear power upstart for several more years. If you buy this stock you need to be thinking in decades, not days.

NuScale Power's technology is exciting, but it isn't going to be an overnight success. Moreover, companies like NuScale often chart an irregular path higher when they are successful. So share price volatility is highly likely along the way. In the end, assuming NuScale is successful with its SMRs, it could be a millionaire-maker stock -- but only if you are willing and capable of sticking around for a long time.

Should you invest $1,000 in NuScale Power right now?

Before you buy stock in NuScale Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NuScale Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $672,177!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 24, 2025

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.