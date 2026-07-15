NuScale Power Stock Has 195% Upside, According to This Wall Street Analyst

Key Points

NuScale Power stock has struggled this year.

One Wall Street expert remains extremely bullish.

10 stocks we like better than NuScale Power ›

It has been a rough year for NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) investors. Since 2026 began, shares of the nuclear energy developer have fallen by roughly 40%.

One Wall Street expert, however, thinks the best is still to come. George Gianarikas, a veteran analyst at Canaccord Genuity, thinks NuScale stock has 195% in upside from its current deflated price. He's not alone. Three other analysts in a list compiled by TipRanks.com also believe NuScale stock has at least 100% upside potential over the next 12 months.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Why is Gianarikas so bullish? Let's find out.

Here's why analysts are so bullish on NuScale Power stock

Gianarikas isn't excited about NuScale Power stock for any one reason. In his view, there are multiple factors lining up right now that should benefit NuScale's business and its stock price.

Gianarikas is particularly excited about NuScale's partnership with ENTRA1 and TVA. This partnership aims to build a 6-gigawatt small modular reactor (SMR) somewhere on the eastern U.S. coast. According to reports, Gianarikas sees this project as "a transformative opportunity that could significantly accelerate NuScale's path to commercialization and scale."

I am also excited about this project. To me, it represents NuScale's best opportunity to get one of its SMR nuclear systems into commercial operation. That's because NuScale's CEO expects to sign a power purchasing agreement by the end of 2026, formally committing the utility to buying power from NuScale's facility, perhaps for decades to come.

Gianarikas is also bullish on NuScale's Romanian SMR system. This project recently received critical approval from Romanian regulators, which caused some excitement. However, I'm not attributing much value to this opportunity. The Romanian project has faced several costly delays over the years, and by some estimates, the project won't be commercially viable until 2033 or 2034.

Perhaps most critically, Gianarikas apparently uses a 5% terminal growth rate for his model that estimates the value of NuScale's stock. Most analysts don't forecast a company's financials indefinitely. Often, only a small handful of years are modeled in any detail. Analysts then apply a flat growth rate that extrapolates the final prediction year into perpetuity.

Because this flat growth rate extends indefinitely, even small changes to the assumption can have huge effects on the final valuation estimate. Terminal growth rates are often set between 2% and 4%, trying to mimic expected inflation or gross domestic product growth rates. A 5% terminal growth rate is generally considered aggressive.

To be sure, NuScale has a massive long-term growth runway. This is the type of business that could reasonably warrant an elevated terminal growth rate assumption. But investors should understand that Gianarikas' bullishness doesn't just stem from NuScale's cheap stock price. It's also a factor of aggressive assumptions for the company's growth trajectory.

Should you buy stock in NuScale Power right now?

Before you buy stock in NuScale Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NuScale Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $396,542!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,299,961!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 931% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2026.

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.