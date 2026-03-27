NuScale Power (SMR) Price Target Decreased by 32.29% to 21.82

The average one-year price target for NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) has been revised to $21.82 / share. This is a decrease of 32.29% from the prior estimate of $32.22 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $54.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 98.50% from the latest reported closing price of $10.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in NuScale Power. This is an decrease of 175 owner(s) or 25.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMR is 0.08%, an increase of 38.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.51% to 132,212K shares. The put/call ratio of SMR is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 11,516K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,288K shares , representing an increase of 54.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 23.75% over the last quarter.

Clear Street Group holds 8,841K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,323K shares , representing an increase of 51.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 12.30% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 8,203K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,311K shares , representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 58.71% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 5,589K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,658K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 92.37% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 4,344K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares , representing an increase of 71.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 40.86% over the last quarter.

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