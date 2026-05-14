NuScale Power (SMR) Price Target Decreased by 13.34% to 17.81

The average one-year price target for NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) has been revised to $17.81 / share. This is a decrease of 13.34% from the prior estimate of $20.55 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $29.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.88% from the latest reported closing price of $11.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in NuScale Power. This is an decrease of 109 owner(s) or 17.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMR is 0.04%, an increase of 67.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.88% to 164,286K shares. The put/call ratio of SMR is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 11,516K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,288K shares , representing an increase of 54.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 23.75% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 10,948K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 10,732K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company.

Marex Group holds 9,098K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares , representing an increase of 79.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 267.55% over the last quarter.

Clear Street Group holds 8,841K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,323K shares , representing an increase of 51.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 12.30% over the last quarter.

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