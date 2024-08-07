NuScale Power (SMR) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

NuScale PowerSMR is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 8.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $1.43 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 75.34%.



The consensus mark for second-quarter loss remains unchanged at 13 cents per share in the past 30 days, which remains unchanged year over year.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

NuScale Power Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

NuScale Power Corporation price-eps-surprise | NuScale Power Corporation Quote

Factors to Note

NuScale Power is benefiting from strong demand for electricity and clean energy. Growing demand for AI-powered data centers is expected to have driven SMR’s top-line growth.



SMR’s second-quarter performance is likely to have been driven by a series of strategic initiatives that are aimed at aligning resources with its primary objective of moving toward commercialization and revenue-producing commercial contracts.



These developments are expected to help the company generate $50-$60 million in annualized savings beginning the past quarter. This is likely to have boosted margins in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



NuScale Power has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

OptimizeRx OPRX has an Earnings ESP of +17.24% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

OptimizeRx’s shares have declined 38.3% year to date. OPRX is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 8.

Ess Tech GWH has an Earnings ESP of +11.54% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Ess Tech’s shares have declined 42.1% year to date. GWH is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 14.

Snowflake SNOW has an Earnings ESP of +9.68% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Snowflake shares have plunged 42.3% year to date. SNOW is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug 21.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.